BMO Capital Markets Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $350.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.33.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $317.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.