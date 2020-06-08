B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BMRRY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of BMRRY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $22.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.41.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

