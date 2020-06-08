Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $71.17 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,214 shares of company stock worth $2,399,123 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,919,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 18.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

