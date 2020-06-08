Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLBD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blue Bird currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $426.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The company had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Blue Bird by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 3,384.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Blue Bird by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

