BlockStamp (BST) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $1,357.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003602 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000105 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,923,669 coins and its circulating supply is 26,380,703 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

