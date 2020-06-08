BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded BioTelemetry from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti cut their price objective on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $50.20 on Thursday. BioTelemetry has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. BioTelemetry’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

