BidaskClub Upgrades Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGT. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.44.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,828,000 after buying an additional 254,951 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,773,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

