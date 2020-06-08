BidaskClub Lowers Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $37.48 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 222.66% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $804,721.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,509,305.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 14,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $569,925.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,751 shares in the company, valued at $30,424,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,791 shares of company stock worth $5,326,449. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

