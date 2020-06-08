BidaskClub Lowers Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

STMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities assumed coverage on Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Stamps.com stock opened at $179.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.29. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $221.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.95.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $3,994,204.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,204.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,450 shares of company stock worth $7,561,437 over the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Stamps.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

