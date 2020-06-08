BidaskClub Lowers Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.02. Qualys has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $119.19.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $94,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,445.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,758,772. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Qualys by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $2,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

