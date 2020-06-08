BidaskClub Lowers OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of OSUR opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.45 million, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 7.62. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $18.27.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 275.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 908.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 70.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

