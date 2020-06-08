BidaskClub Lowers Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.67.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $247.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.93 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $181.90 and a one year high of $271.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

