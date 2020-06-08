BidaskClub Downgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KMDA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kamada from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kamada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Kamada has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Kamada by 9.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kamada by 12.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 53.5% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

