BidaskClub Downgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on KMDA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kamada from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kamada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.
NASDAQ KMDA opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Kamada has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.25.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.
