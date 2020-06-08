BidaskClub Downgrades Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EA. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.72.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $118.32 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $523,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,552 shares of company stock worth $25,485,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

