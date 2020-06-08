Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) PT Raised to $28.00 at Sidoti

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) had its target price boosted by Sidoti from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

NYSE:BHE opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $852.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $152,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $1,353,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,848,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 106,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.