Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti reduced their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $418.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $61,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at $886,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,483 shares of company stock worth $157,412. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 254,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 65,339 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 39.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.