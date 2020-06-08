Barclays Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $125.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target upped by Barclays from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMRN. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.76.

BMRN opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 173.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $112.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $282,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $126,034.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,452 shares of company stock worth $10,711,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

