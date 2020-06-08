Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BANR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banner from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.50.

BANR stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $60.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Research analysts expect that Banner will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Banner by 2,257.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Banner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

