Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

