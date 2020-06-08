Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UBER. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,807,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,900,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,396,500. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $584,551,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

