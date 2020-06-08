Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

