Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires Shares of 5,240 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $495,007,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,624,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,452 shares of company stock worth $32,274,300. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 204,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,108. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

