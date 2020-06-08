B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DSSI. Fearnley Fonds cut Diamond S Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diamond S Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.64.

DSSI opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.32. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.53 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $46,839.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,437.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,261,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 911,903 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 423,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 407,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 373,693 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

