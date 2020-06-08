Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AUG. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of AUG stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Auryn Resources has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Auryn Resources by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Auryn Resources by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Auryn Resources by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the period.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

