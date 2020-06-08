Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.82.

ATO opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.82. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,191,000 after buying an additional 128,377 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 305,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,314,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

