AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Argus upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $53.85 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923,126 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,635,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,325,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375,926 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

