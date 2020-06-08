AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price target (up from GBX 6,000 ($78.93)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,575 ($99.64) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($84.85) to GBX 6,690 ($88.00) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,258.89 ($108.64).

Shares of LON AZN traded down GBX 227 ($2.99) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 8,200 ($107.87). The company had a trading volume of 3,840,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock has a market cap of $111.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,479.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,640.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($77.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($125.46).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

