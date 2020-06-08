AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price target (up from GBX 6,000 ($78.93)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,575 ($99.64) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($84.85) to GBX 6,690 ($88.00) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,258.89 ($108.64).

Shares of LON AZN traded down GBX 227 ($2.99) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 8,200 ($107.87). The company had a trading volume of 3,840,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock has a market cap of $111.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,479.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,640.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($77.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($125.46).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

