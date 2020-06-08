Asian Dragon Hits One Day Volume of $265.00 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Asian Dragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $55,365.70 and $265.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Asian Dragon has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003602 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000450 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

AD is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com . Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

