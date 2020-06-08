Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AHT. B. Riley lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.71.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $1.08 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $113.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

