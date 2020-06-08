Argus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Argus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $968.00 price objective (up previously from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $576.94.

Shares of TSLA opened at $885.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -995.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tesla has a one year low of $201.80 and a one year high of $968.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $788.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total transaction of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,620,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.80, for a total value of $3,905,822.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,253. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $97,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

