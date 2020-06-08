Argus Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $95.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price upped by Argus from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.74.

NYSE:WSM opened at $85.53 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $7,572,052. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,250,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,802,000 after acquiring an additional 251,369 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,276,000 after acquiring an additional 119,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 65,593 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,370,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,797,000 after acquiring an additional 423,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,483 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

