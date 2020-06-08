Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,768,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.63% of Applied Materials worth $264,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,822,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $818,438,000 after buying an additional 1,515,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $885,002,000 after buying an additional 1,208,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,778,000 after buying an additional 2,835,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after buying an additional 8,393,901 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,916,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

