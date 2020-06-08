AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $193.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APPF. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair cut AppFolio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut AppFolio from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $173.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $180.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.06.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 19,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $2,203,607.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,147 shares of company stock worth $5,403,383 in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

