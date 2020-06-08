Apergy (NYSE:APY) PT Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Apergy (NYSE:APY) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APY. Zacks Investment Research cut Apergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Apergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.32.

Get Apergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Apergy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $801.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.80 million. Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apergy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Apergy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apergy by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the first quarter worth $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apergy by 71.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.