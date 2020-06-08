Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Anthem worth $49,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anthem by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,904,000 after buying an additional 51,544 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock traded up $7.70 on Monday, hitting $295.59. 729,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,476. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.00 and a 200-day moving average of $275.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.14.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.