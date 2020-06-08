Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.31.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL opened at $3.90 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 319,817 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 92.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 101,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.