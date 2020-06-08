Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

