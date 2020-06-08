American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.25% of American Water Works worth $54,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 143.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.05. 12,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

