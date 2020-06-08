American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $65,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,860,000 after buying an additional 139,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.86.

AMT traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.60. 57,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $269.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.56. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,192 shares of company stock worth $2,807,832. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.