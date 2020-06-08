Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMAL. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of AMAL opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a market cap of $420.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 310,700 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 834,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 448.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 119,908 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,001,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after buying an additional 113,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

