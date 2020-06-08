Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amid COVID-19 induced challenges, Altra Industrial is poised to benefit from a robust liquidity position and optimized supply chain with improved customer experience. Going forward, it might benefit from the pandemic-induced demand for some products, diversified businesses, and solid product portfolio. In the past year, the company’s shares declined, the fall being narrower than the industry. Acquisitions are believed to be the preferred mode for enhancing profitability. Deleveraging actions and cost-reduction efforts might aid. However, the company lowered its 2020 projections due to pandemic-related headwinds. Its earnings estimates for 2021 have declined in the past 30 days. A sequential decline is expected in the second quarter. It is exposed to the adverse impacts of macroeconomic cycles in the international markets.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.57.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $36.50 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $467,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

