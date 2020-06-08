Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,999,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100,193 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 5.67% of Alkermes worth $129,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 8,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Alkermes by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Shares of ALKS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,596. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,094.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,250 shares of company stock worth $4,701,938. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

