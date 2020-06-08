Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.33.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $288.21 on Friday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $319.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.48.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,625,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,870,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after buying an additional 974,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $237,845,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 659,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 605,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,531,000 after buying an additional 394,948 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.