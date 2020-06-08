Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akari Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug consist of Coversin is a recombinant small protein, which acts on complement component-C5, preventing release of C5a and formation of C5b-9. Akari Therapeutics PLC, formerly known as Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on AKTX. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

AKTX stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.25). Equities analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 1.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

