Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated an average rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $36.93.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. Research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

