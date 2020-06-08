AdEx 24-Hour Volume Tops $293,838.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One AdEx token can now be bought for $0.0957 or 0.00000987 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $293,838.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $551.14 or 0.05686661 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002592 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002664 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010330 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,781,826 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

