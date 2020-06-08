Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $270,800.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $17,472.00.

ADPT stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.