8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on 8X8 from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.96. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $113,010.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $700,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,177,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after acquiring an additional 388,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.