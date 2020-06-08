405 Shares in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AWK traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.34. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

