2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.08.

TWOU opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.74. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $2,783,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

